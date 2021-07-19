Kevin Durant debates fan over how James Harden, Steph Curry are guarded

The Brooklyn Nets forward is setting the record straight yet again on Twitter. On Friday, Durant hosted a Twitter space to allow basketball fans to share their opinions.

One fan was convinced Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is guarded like no other player in the league. He also said Curry gets double teamed from full court, which separates him from others. Here’s what the two-time NBA champion had to say about it:

“That’s not true bro; I’m sorry. I’ve seen James Harden get doubled just like that.”

Durant then explained the differences between Harden and Curry. Particularly, off the ball and on the ball. Since both stars bring different styles of offenses to the table, Durant conceded that off the ball, Curry “creates way more opportunities.”

“I’m talking about one scenario, on the ball, on the ball. Don’t talk off the ball right now. On the ball, if two people run into the half-court, tell me the difference between it happening with Steph (Curry) and James Harden … Same result, that’s all I’m saying. Off the ball, it’s different. Steph creates way more opportunities off the ball because he can catch and shoot quick and he run off — I’m not talking about that scenario. I’m talking about dribbling, up the court with the ball in your hands and two people come up.”