Kevin Durant continues to climb NBA all-time scoring list

Not even two weeks ago, Kevin Durant cracked the top 30 of the NBA’s all-time scoring list in his 34-point performance against the Denver Nuggets on January 12. He first passed Basketball Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor (23,149), then future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (23,165), followed by Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley (23,177).

Following that win over the Nuggets, the Nets forward was ranked No. 28 on the league’s all-time scoring list. That is not longer the case following Saturday’s win over the Miami Heat.

Once he reach the 21-point mark at Barclays Center on Saturday, Durant passed Hall of Fame center Robert Parish (23,334), sliding into the No. 27 spot.

Funnily enough, the next Hall of Famer in the Brooklyn forward’s path on the NBA’s all-time scoring list is none other than the Nets’ biggest critic, Charles Barkley (23,757).

Durant and the Nets get back on work on Monday when they once again host the Heat.

