Kevin Durant complained Mo Speights was more accepted by Warriors fans

Kevin Durant was incredible during his three seasons with the Warriors.

He helped Golden State win two NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP twice.

It's possible that as time goes on, Warriors fans will appreciate him more and more.

But there's also a chance the opposite comes to fruition because stories continue to surface that don't exactly paint KD in a positive light.

Here is an excerpt from "The Victory Machine" -- Ethan Strauss' new book:

"You did not have to be a star or rising star to draw KD's envious ire. When former Warriors bench scorer Marreese Speights returned to Oracle Arena, he got a hearty ovation from the crowd. "Mo Buckets" had been a fan favorite, in part due to his tremendous shooting streaks and also due to the broad smile he beamed when riding a wave. He wasn't a flawless player but his enthusiasm was infectious and the fans were nostalgic for it.

KD, who once complained to a Warriors fan account over Twitter Direct Message that Speights was among the players more accepted by Warriors fans than he, was not pleased.

After the blowout win that followed, as he waited to take the podium stage, Durant was fixated on a TV that hung from the wall. Speights was with the local TV guys, yukking it up. "Mo Buckets," Durant loudly groused, shaking his head. "How can you call yourself 'Mo Buckets' when you never averaged twenty points a game?"

Yikes.

Speights played for the Warriors from 2013 to 2016, averaging a career-high 10.4 points during the 2014-15 championship season.

In Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers -- after missing the prior eight playoff games -- the big man scored eight points in less than nine minutes of action.

And it was fun talking to Speights a couple weeks ago about Klay Thompson's 37-point quarter.

