Kevin Durant’s company moving to new office in New York

More than a year before LeBron James signed with the Lakers, many thought he’d choose a Los Angeles team – Lakers or Clippers – because his business interests were increasingly based there.

Did Kevin Durant similarly tip his hand on free agency with his Thirty Five Ventures?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

The company has 10 employees at the moment, but it is moving into a new office building in New York City as it continues what Durant insists is a careful expansion

Durant’s company could be moving to New York for many reasons. His business partner and manager, Rich Kleiman, lives there. Obviously, many companies are based in New York.

But Durant has presented himself as connected in Silicon Valley, where he went to play for the Warriors. An office in New York doesn’t really fit that image.

It’d make a lot more sense if Durant signs with the Knicks, though.

With Durant-Knicks rumors already swirling, New York opened major cap space by trading Kristaps Porzingis. That’s a risky move, but less so if the Knicks know something about Durant’s intentions. They might know something about Durant’s intentions.

This news comes shortly after Durant lashed out at the media for covering his upcoming free agency and New York possibilities. He said he wanted to focus on only basketball.

But he’s not focused on only basketball. He’s interested in business, too.

And that’s great. He should explore that field or whatever else he wants off the court.

But – when so many people are interested in where Durant plays next season – we can’t ignore these potential links.