Kevin Durant comments on Warriors’ possible reunion with Andrew Bogut

The Warriors are on the way to bringing back a familiar face in Andrew Bogut. The 34-year-old has been taking his talents down under this past season, playing for the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League.

And if everything goes well, he could be back in the Bay in the next couple of days.

Bogut spent four seasons with the Warriors across his 14-year NBA career. He last played for the team during the 73-1in 2015-16 season, and was then traded to Dallas in July 2016 as part of a roster makeover -- that's when the Warriors signed Kevin Durant.

Durant was asked about the possible addition of Bogut, but he seemed to be rather indifferent about it at first:

Kevin Durant on the need for #Warriors to add a defensive minded center, previous battles (or lack thereof) w/Bogut & welcoming him to team. pic.twitter.com/3lAaxz51aC — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 4, 2019

"As long as he does his job," Durant told the media scrum on Monday.

Although the two never played with one another on the same team, they certainly know what it's like to face each other in high-pressure situations -- ahem, the 2016 Western Conference Finals. This would turn out to be the last series Durant would play with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the last run Bogut would sport a Warriors uniform.

Until now ...

So while the possibility the two "battled," was brought up, Durant made sure to shut down that talk down quickly.

"I didn't really battle with him," Durant said. "I never even really thought about that, even going up against him."

He did pay a few compliments to Bogut. Durant said Bogut will add some knowledge since he's been a Warrior before, and he looks forward to having the Australian center on the team.