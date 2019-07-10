Kevin Durant's four-year, $164M deal with Nets contains player option after third season

Kevin Durant signed a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, but he might only be with the team for three seasons. Durant’s four-year, $164 million contract with the club contains a player option after that third season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

That means the 30-year-old Durant could hit the free-agent market again in 2022. If that happens, both Durant and LeBron James could hit the market together.

Under these terms, KD has ability to hit free-agency in 2022 at 33, the same year as LeBron James if he doesn’t pick up his option. https://t.co/R2rESckdVo — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 10, 2019

After tearing his Achilles during the NBA Finals, Durant signed with the Nets when free agency opened. Kyrie Irving also joined the club, and both players will look to bring a title to Brooklyn together.

For Durant, it could be a while. It’s unclear when Durant will be able to return to the court after the injury. If he missed a majority of next season, the Nets would have Durant at full strength for two years before he can opt to hit the market again.

In his final season with the Warriors, Durant averaged 26 points and 6.4 rebounds.

