Kevin Durant calls Steph Curry, Klay Thompson best players he has played with

Kevin Durant is on his fourth NBA team and third franchise, but his most recent move was not the result of him having a low opinion of his star teammates. Nor was the one before that.

Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason after three very successful years with the Warriors. Prior to that, he caught a ton of flack for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the team that had just eliminated them from the Western Conference finals. He hasn't played at all this season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, meaning he has had some extra time on his hands.

What better way to spend it than on the "All The Smoke" Podcast with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now that I have your attention, you're going to want to hear what Durant had to say. He touched on quite a number of subjects over the hour-plus interview, and towards the end, he was asked who's the best player he has ever played with.

He couldn't pick just one.

KD named Russ, Steph & Klay as the greatest teammates he's ever played with



On Steph: "I know for a fact that no PG wants to guard him. He's trying to destroy you when he's scoring."



On Klay: "Klay got the dog, he's an authentic dog." pic.twitter.com/I3mvWSeLIb







— Chris Montano (@gswchris) February 6, 2020

"It's a tie between Steph [Curry] and [Russell Westbrook]," Durant answered. "It's got to be. 'Cuz Russ, I never, ever feared that he was going to lose a matchup. ... One thing I didn't ever have to worry about was Russ. Having that comfort and knowing I could have that ease coming into the game from the point guard, it just made my life easier. And I felt the same way with Steph."

Story continues

Given that Curry and Westbrook combined to win the next three MVP awards after Durant did in 2013-14, it's tough to argue with his selections. It's interesting, though, that he didn't mention James Harden.

In stating the case for Curry, Durant realized he left someone out.

"I know for a fact that no point guard wants to guard him," Durant said of Curry, "'cuz he ain't going to stop moving, so that's going to take a little bit of energy from 'em. And he goin' play with that dog, where it's like he's trying to destroy you with scoring. And our game plan was to get him open at all times, and he's not gonna stop. And so I can rely ... when you can rely on people -- damn, and Klay [Thompson], too. Gotta put Klay in there with them two.

"They're all the same type. They got the dog. Klay got the dog. Like, authentically ... he's an authentic dog. Like, knows his role. 'I'm gonna knock down this trey-ball, I'm gonna get to the cup here and there, but I'm locking up the guy in front of me.'"

"Those three," Durant continued, "it's a tie between those three as my favorites, because they made my life way easier mentally."

[RELATED: Watch Steph, KD share long hug after Warriors' loss to Nets]

Durant's a generational talent, and he has had a few of those for teammates as well.

Kevin Durant calls Steph Curry, Klay Thompson best players he has played with originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area