Nets' Kevin Durant calls out Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal in recent Instagram comments

Kevin Durant looking up

Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been known to respond to comments on social media, often calling out critics and defending himself -- and he's done it again.



NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley had an awkward interaction with Durant on "Inside the NBA" after the Nets' opening game against the Golden State Warriors. The two barely said anything to one another, as many fans sensed that there was tension between the two.

An Instagram post by BasketballNews.com's Etan Thomas sparked a debate about Barkley's recent comment that NBA players "deserve some preferential treatment" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine because of how much they pay in taxes. Durant didn't hold back after seeing that, responding to the post in the comments.



"I don’t know why they still ask for this idiot's opinion," Durant commented on the post.

On a different Instagram post Friday, Durant chimed in on a video of TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's uncomfortable exchange.

"Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement," Durant commented. "These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol."

It's clear that Durant has strong feelings toward Barkley and O'Neal, as the two former pros don't seem to appreciate younger and more modern players in the league