Kevin Durant calls 'BS' on Stephen A. Smith's report about Thunder exit

Kevin Durant has a simple request of Stephen A. Smith: Check your sources.

The soon-to-be Brooklyn Nets forward took umbrage with the ESPN commentator Wednesday when Smith reported details on Durant's departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to Smith, in the summer of 2016, Durant had dinner with Russell Westbrook and other Thunder teammates and told them he would be returning. Durant then met with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors' delegation in the Hamptons and decided to bolt OKC for the Bay. Instead of calling Westbrook and telling him of his decision, Smith said the 2014 NBA MVP just sent a simple text.

Durant texted Smith mid-show to tell him that his report was "BS."

As Smith notes, he has multiple sources that confirm the events, but he admits he has not talked to Durant about it.

One of those sources might be Kendrick Perkins, who went on Thursday's edition of "First Take" and backed up Smith's account.

Based on reports of how Durant left the Warriors for the Nets -- promising to give Curry a final meeting before making his decision only to decide while Curry still was in the air -- makes it seem like Smith's sources might have something here.

That also would explain a lot about the amount of animosity between Durant and Westbrook since the breakup.

With Durant set to be out for the entire 2019-20 season to rehab from his ruptured Achilles, we probably can expect him to chime in on the morning debate shows a bit more frequently.