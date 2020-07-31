Kevin Durant appears to have fun with Aerial Powers-Andre Iguodala Twitter exchange
Brooklyn Nets forward and DMV native Kevin Durant appeared to poke fun Thursday at the Twitter feud between Washinghton Mystics forward Aerial Powers and Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala.
During the first game of the NBA's return to play, between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, Durant tweeted "#14 is a different breed.."
While we can't be sure he wasn't watching a WNBA game or another sport altogether, it's probably a safe to assume Durant was watching the NBA game and therefore referring to Brandon Ingram, the only 14 between the two teams. Ingram, a scorer with a similar slim build as Durant, led the Pelicans with 23 points in a two-point loss.
#14 is a different breed..
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 30, 2020
Now, if you're wondering how this relates to Powers and Iguodala, the latter made mention of the former during her 27-point performance on Tuesday in a similar way as Durant did Ingram, without mentioning her name.
After the game, Powers responded to Iggy's tweet by requesting he "put some respect" on her name.
Put some respect on my name or keep this tweet to yourself!! https://t.co/xFtU8f7KWp
— Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020
In what many people assumed to be an indirect response, Iguodala tweeted "...no manners."
Powers has since released a statement, in part saying, "NBA players are our brothers. They, more than anybody, know our fight and struggle to have the same recognition, visibility and opportunity as they do. So when you say a statement about our gameplay that was meant as a compliment but don't include the persons name, it takes away credibility from them and their hard work on the court and makes it seem 'less than.'"
Women across the world are fighting for equality in every facet of the word. The WNBA is over being marginalized. Women are over being marginalized The NBA players are our brothers. They, more than anybody, know our fight and struggle to have the same recognition, visibility and opportunity as they do. So when you say a statement about our gameplay that was meant as a compliment but don't include the persons name, it takes away credibility from them and their hard work on the court and makes it seem "less than". The same humans under my pics and tweets with bad remarks will grow up to think this same way. This is the problem. We already have enough #28s in the world that think just because I was given a "compliment" I should be grateful. Women are done having grace, giving deference, feeling validated just because a man said so. So to all you #28s we, women, are done with taking the crumbs! Give us our meals and make room at the table! Let this documentary do the rest of the talking. Come support the WNBA tonight, Mystics vs Storm @6PM on ESPN. 📸 @marcgraham @4thfloorcreative • • • #28s #standup #equality#equity #wnba #wubble #aerialpowers #motivation #womenempowerment
A post shared by Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:14am PDT
It can't be said for sure whether Durant is picking a side in the dispute, but he was teammates with Iguodala for three years with the Golden State Warriors. Whatever point he was trying to make, Powers probably won't be amused.
