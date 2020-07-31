Kevin Durant appears to have fun with Aerial Powers-Andre Iguodala Twitter exchange

Brooklyn Nets forward and DMV native Kevin Durant appeared to poke fun Thursday at the Twitter feud between Washinghton Mystics forward Aerial Powers and Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala.

During the first game of the NBA's return to play, between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, Durant tweeted "#14 is a different breed.."

While we can't be sure he wasn't watching a WNBA game or another sport altogether, it's probably a safe to assume Durant was watching the NBA game and therefore referring to Brandon Ingram, the only 14 between the two teams. Ingram, a scorer with a similar slim build as Durant, led the Pelicans with 23 points in a two-point loss.

#14 is a different breed.. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 30, 2020

Now, if you're wondering how this relates to Powers and Iguodala, the latter made mention of the former during her 27-point performance on Tuesday in a similar way as Durant did Ingram, without mentioning her name.

RELATED: MYSTICS' OFFENSE IS RIDICULOUS THROUGH THREE GAMES, GET USED TO IT

After the game, Powers responded to Iggy's tweet by requesting he "put some respect" on her name.

Put some respect on my name or keep this tweet to yourself!! https://t.co/xFtU8f7KWp — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020

In what many people assumed to be an indirect response, Iguodala tweeted "...no manners."

Powers has since released a statement, in part saying, "NBA players are our brothers. They, more than anybody, know our fight and struggle to have the same recognition, visibility and opportunity as they do. So when you say a statement about our gameplay that was meant as a compliment but don't include the persons name, it takes away credibility from them and their hard work on the court and makes it seem 'less than.'"

Story continues

It can't be said for sure whether Durant is picking a side in the dispute, but he was teammates with Iguodala for three years with the Golden State Warriors. Whatever point he was trying to make, Powers probably won't be amused.

Stay connected to the team with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE MYSTICS NEWS:

Kevin Durant appears to have fun with Aerial Powers-Andre Iguodala Twitter exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington