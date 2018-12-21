Kevin Durant absolutely embarrassed by DeMarcus Cousins' dunk over him originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

We still aren't 100 percent sure when DeMarcus Cousins will return to the Warriors, but it appears he's making amazing strides on getting there soon.

During practice Friday, Boogie and Kevin Durant played a "friendly" game of one-on-one, and Cousins absolutely destroyed KD with a dunk:

It didn't take long for Durant to go on social media and react. He saw it on our Instagram page and made sure to cover himself:

Everyone watching, whether a part of the media or anyone within range of the two, had to give an audible reaction, which makes it that much sweeter.

And then there's this:

Boogie and KD still going at it in the locker room 😂



[via @boogiecousins] pic.twitter.com/tD23WKg94k



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2018

Even before the dunk, you could see the two having a blast with one another on the court and messing around. But it's just great to see Boogie making progress and having a good time as he gets back to full health.

But if you want to call "travel," that's all on you, KD.