Kevin Dotson says oline messed up not helping Ben Roethlisberger up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are some unwritten rules of football. One of the big ones is, if you are an offensive lineman and you mess up, causing your quarterback to take a hit, you help them up. As a former offensive lineman, I can attest to this. Help up your guy.

This was something the Steelers failed to do for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to do last week when Roethlisberger went down against the Las Vegas Raiders. An error guard Kevin Dotson owned up to when he spoke to the media this week.

“We weren’t noticing it during the game and you rewatch it you’re like, ‘I really didn’t go pick him up like I was supposed to,'”, Dotson said. “We know it’s not going to happen ever again.”

The Steelers offensive line has been a comedy of errors through two games, with this slip-up being the icing on the cake. Not only has this new group failed to protect Roethlisberger this season, they also haven’t done their part in getting the run game back on track.

List

Steelers vs Bengals: 4 adjustments Pittsburgh must make this week

Recommended Stories

  • Adorable Boston Terrier and Bengal Cat Partner Together to Set Scooter-Riding World Record

    Lollipop and Sashimi learned their new trick on their own and decided to set a world record in the process.

  • How every former Badger in the NFL performed in Week 2

    How every former Badger in the NFL performed in Week 2

  • 3 things the signing of Taco Charlton could mean to the Steelers

    The Steelers added Taco Charlton this week for some reason.

  • Former Jags Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor, and Jimmy Smith make list of nominees for 2022 Hall of Fame

    Three legendary Jags were among the list of 122 modern-era nominees for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

  • Steelers sign Taco Charlton to their practice squad

    It’s officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced they’ve signed former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton was most recently with the Chiefs, who released him in mid-August. Charlton appeared in Charlton started his career with the Cowboys, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in 2017. He appeared in [more]

  • Ben Roethlisberger, Diontae Johnson did not practice Wednesday

    Ben Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday. That’s not unusual. The Steelers quarterback usually takes off Wednesdays on a Sunday game week. But this time, Roethlsiberger was listed with an injury. Coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that Roethlisberger injured his left pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. Roethlisberger vowed Wednesday to do “everything” he [more]

  • Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' with Patriots as QB aged

    Tom Brady, now with the Buccaneers, played for the Patriots 20 seasons. Brady's trainer said New England coach Bill Belichick "never evolved."

  • Growing pains frustrate No. 10 Ohio St as Akron visits next

    No. 10 Ohio State isn't exactly in freefall but a program accustomed to reloading with game-ready stars is experiencing some growing pains. The discombobulated Buckeyes (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) dropped to their lowest poll ranking in nearly three years this week and the 76,540 people who watched them struggle with and eventually overcome Tulsa last week made up the smallest crowd for a game at 102,000-seat Ohio Stadium in half a century. Ohio State has another tune-up game this week against Akron (1-2), a Mid-American Conference team that comes in as a seven-touchdown underdog.

  • Sixers star Joel Embiid a full go after a summer of rehab on knee issue

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is a full go after a summer of rehab on his knee injury.

  • Matthew Stafford focused on facing great Bucs defense, not Tom Brady

    Matthew Stafford acknowledged how well Tom Brady is playing, but he's focused on facing the Buccaneers' "great defense," not Brady.

  • COVID shot a must for U.S. athletes at Winter Olympics

    U.S. athletes hoping to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will now have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.That's following a decision made on Wednesday (September 23) by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement that from November 1, 2021, the body will require "all staff, athletes and those utilizing USOPC facilities" to be fully vaccinated against the virus.A requirement that will also extend to the full Team USA delegation at future Olympic and Paralympic Games.The USOPC has added though that athletes and staff will have the opportunity to obtain a medical or religious exemption to the mandate.No other major North American sports leagues require athletes to be vaccinated, and the International Olympic Committee did not mandate sportspeople who competed at the Tokyo Games to have had the shot - though it was encouraged.Hirshland added that the move has the support of the Athletes' Advisory Council and National Governing Bodies Council.The decision is further reinforced by the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine - and recent mandates made by the U.S. federal government.The Beijing Winter Games kick off on February 4 next year.

  • Rams' Kupp stays grounded in a soaring start with Stafford

    Cooper Kupp realizes he isn't in charge of how high he sits on the NFL's receiving charts, so he isn't terribly impressed by his lofty perch early this season. When Kupp isn't getting many targets, the Los Angeles Rams receiver focuses on blocking, acting as a decoy or doing anything else to create space and time for his offense. Another thing that's increasingly clear is Kupp's status as an elite NFL receiver.

  • Film study: Why Najee Harris will be just fine despite slow start

    Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick explains how Steelers RB Najee Harris has shown flashes of brilliance despite a slow statistical start.

  • Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins trade should happen soon: 'We’ve got suitors'

    Detroit Lions rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin will see expanded roles in Jamie Collins' absence

  • Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Landon Dickerson will start at RG vs. Cowboys

    Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirms Landon Dickerson will start at right guard vs. the Dallas Cowboys

  • Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to take a little time, but we’re getting there

    The Jaguars have started their new era with head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence 0-2. But the this year’s No. 1 overall pick says he feels like things will come around. Through two games, Lawrence has completed only 50 percent of his passes for 450 yards with four touchdowns and a league-high five [more]

  • Steelers vs Bengals: 4 adjustments Pittsburgh must make this week

    Is this the week the Steelers finally crack the code on the run game?

  • Katie Ledecky is leaving Stanford and moving to Florida

    Katie Ledecky announced that she is leaving Stanford - where she has lived and trained since 2016 - and moving Florida to work with coach Anthony Nesty.

  • 2021 Ryder Cup: How to watch, stream info, betting odds

    The United States and Europe will compete for the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Here is how to watch, how the tournament works and more.

  • All the new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in October 2021

    We have bad news for those of you that have gotten used to new episodes of Marvel shows on Disney Plus every week. Save for the finale of What If…? on October 6th, there aren’t any new Marvel shows on the streaming service this month. Thankfully, Disney is going to make up for that elsewhere. … The post All the new movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in October 2021 appeared first on BGR.