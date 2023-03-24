Kevin Demoff shares message with fans about Rams’ plan amid roster shakeup

Based on their offseason moves – or lack thereof – it would seem like the Rams have no plans to compete for a championship in 2023. COO Kevin Demoff refuted that claim in a letter to season ticket holders on Friday, making it clear that the Rams’ goal is to win the NFC West and make a deep playoff run.

Whether they can make that happen with their current roster remains to be seen, but this is part of a bigger project being handled by the front office and coaching staff. Demoff acknowledged the Rams’ roster-building approach has changed, realizing it had to during the trade deadline last year when they were unable to compete with other offers because of their lack of draft capital and cap space.

During the trade deadline this past year, it was clear that in a new era where teams were willing to be as aggressive as we were that we had neither the draft capital nor the salary cap space to win trade conversations and be able to take on top players at the salaries they would command,” Demoff wrote in his letter.

The Rams pursued Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns before the trade deadline, hoping to acquire one of the two stars from the Panthers. They reportedly offered more than two first-round picks for Burns but were denied, likely due to the fact that neither of those first-rounders was in 2023.

And so, the Rams were left with a choice this offseason, Demoff says: restructure contracts again for “one last shot with our core roster,” or “focus on replenishing our draft capital and improving our long-term salary cap situation”?

They chose the latter, knowing restructuring contracts for one last push “would mean a total rebuild would be necessary over the next few seasons.”

The Rams are set up well in 2024 and beyond, having 11 draft picks this year and almost all of their picks next year, including that all-important first-rounder.

“As we sit today, we have 11 draft picks in this year’s draft, including three in the top 77. We have nearly all of our picks in 2024 to both build next year and have as capital to make trades at this year’s trade deadline,” he continued. “From a salary cap perspective, while we have had to move on from players who helped us lift a Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium, we have taken all of our salary cap pain in 2023 and project to have more than $60 million in space in 2024, the most salary cap space we have had since our move to Los Angeles.”

Story continues

In the immediate future, Demoff is excited about younger players stepping up for the Rams. He named Cam Akers, Cobie Durant, Van Jefferson and Ernest Jones as guys who will take on more prominent roles. Jefferson’s inclusion in that group is interesting considering he’s already been a starter for the Rams, but perhaps they’re planning to move on from Allen Robinson and elevate Jefferson’s role.

They’ve torn down much of the roster and parted ways with players such as Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, but the goal is still to contend for a Super Bowl ring.

“While this year may feel different given the first two weeks of the offseason, make no mistake, we expect to compete for the NFC West division title this season and make a run towards Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas,” Demoff wrote.

You can find his full letter to Rams fans below.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff talking #RamsHouse off the ledge. pic.twitter.com/kz10d5lLpV — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) March 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire