Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had two interceptions in the final game of the regular season and then posted a tweet suggesting that it might have been his final game with the team.

Ramsey wrote that he went out with a bang “if that’s the end” and the prospect of a trade isn’t one to ignore given the Rams’ need for cap space and draft assets as they try to move past a dismal 2022 season. Rams COO Kevin Demoff didn’t come close to ruling out a deal when asked about how much of a priority keeping Ramsey will be this offseason.

“Jalen’s been a huge piece of what we’ve done and I think, for all of our players, it’s going to be about figuring out what’s best moving forward,” Demoff said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media. “When you are a team like the Rams who have had success, we have a lot of great players. People are always inquiring about our talent. It’s not just Jalen, we get calls on all of our good players all the time. The next few months, we’ll see what direction this team goes, but could not be more grateful for Jalen for what he’s done for the Rams leading this defense.”

Ramsey has $5 million of his $17 million salary guaranteed and another $7.5 million becomes guaranteed on March 22, so the Rams may be making a call in the near future about whether Ramsey is going to continue to be a big part of what they’re doing on defense.

Kevin Demoff on Jalen Ramsey: We have to figure out what’s best moving forward originally appeared on Pro Football Talk