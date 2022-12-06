Kevin Decker hired as Old Dominion’s offensive coordinator

Old Dominion hired Kevin Decker as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Decker served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fordham from 2019-22.

Decker installed Josh Heupel’s offense during Fordham’s downtime during the coronavirus shutdown. In 2022, Fordham’s quarterback Tim DeMorat led the Football Championship Subdivision in passing yards (4,891). The Rams averaged 608.9 yards per game in 2022.

“In 2019 we would study it, but wouldn’t run it,” Decker told Vols Wire of studying and installing Heupel’s offense at Fordham. “Then COVID happened and we were still able to get in 10 practices in the fall without a season. I said this is an opportune time to get this stuff on film and see how it looks. It’s really different, but the biggest thing to stress to your guys is to don’t overthink it, run fast and make full speed decisions, you’re always right and run to green grass — that’s it. Our kids really loved it, and because it allowed them to play fast and to play without thinking.

“We kind of made the full blown adjustments and we obviously reaped the benefits with some success this year. I love it, and as a play-caller, when you spread a team out wide, you really get to see what their attention is.”

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne discussed hiring Decker and Alex Huettel as offensive line coach from Fordham.

“I am extremely excited to add both Kevin and Alex,” Rahne said in a press release. “The offensive production and excitement that these hires bring to the 757 will continue to push this program to the next level.”

