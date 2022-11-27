Kevin Connors announces Vols as second team out of College Football Playoff

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s regular-season has concluded.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

2022 Tennessee Vols' football schedule

Following Week 13 games, Kevin Connors announced his top six college football teams on ESPN Sunday. Connors’ top six teams are listed below.

Georgia

Michigan

TCU

USC

Ohio State

Tennessee

