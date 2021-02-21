Kevin Coleman, 5-star WR, names Oregon Ducks in top-8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Mario Cristobal, Bryan McClendon, and the Oregon Ducks brought in arguably the most impressive wide receiver class in school history during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Now, Oregon continues to aim high as it works to secure another dynamic class.

Kevin Coleman, the nation's No. 3 receiver by composite ranking, unveiled his top-eight schools on Saturday including Oregon.

Joining the Ducks were Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, USC, Texas, and Penn State. Coleman unveiled a top-seven on January 15th and all schools were included in his top-eight update with the addition of USC.

The 5'11, 170-pound wideout has committed to play in the All-American Bowl on January 8, 2022 live on NBC. He's rated as the third-best receiver in the nation and 18th player overall in the 2022 recruiting class by composite and 247Sports ranking.

Oregon offered Coleman on January 8th, 2020 with wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and Mario Cristobal serving as his primary recruiters.

In McClendon's first cycle in Eugene, he successfully recruited four-stars Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard to sign with Oregon.

247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu compares Coleman to Emmanuel Sanders and projects him as a first-round NFL Draft pick.

"Not as tall as the average at the position, but has filled in and bulked up while keeping his athletic gifts," wrote Trieu in March 2020. "Very quick, sudden prospect who creates a lot of separation with his explosiveness out of his breaks. Makes cuts at full speed. Excellent in the open field. Has good timed speed and accelerates quickly. Very good hands and ball skills. Catches the ball comfortably away from his body and in traffic over the middle. Has to keep getting stronger. Fits very well in today's spread out offenses. Will be a playmaker who can work short to intermediate routes and go the distance after the catch. Will also be a return man candidate. Polished and competitive, which can lead to early impact at the next level and a potential career after college."

As a sophomore, he had 76 receptions for 1,512 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a junior, he scored 12 times in a shortened season.