The Steelers re-signed Terrell Edmunds last week and General Manager Kevin Colbert said on Monday that the safety’s return leaves him feeling good about the state of the roster heading into the draft.

Colbert told reporters that he believes the team now has a veteran player capable of starting for the team at every position. Those 22 players won’t necessarily remain the same come September, but Colbert doesn’t think there are any gaping holes that will have to be filled by a rookie.

“He gives us that 22nd starter, so to speak,” Colbert said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We have NFL veteran starters at each position. The draft will provide competition for that.”

Some of those 22 players are likelier to remain in place than others and the Steelers’ selections in this week’s draft will provide a hint of who might be likely to wind up moving down the depth chart in the months to come.

Kevin Colbert: Terrell Edmunds return gives us 22 “veteran starters,” draft brings competition originally appeared on Pro Football Talk