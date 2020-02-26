Kevin Colbert: Steelers have “moved on” from Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown recently apologized to Ben Roethlisberger on social media. But it didn’t change anything in his standing with the Steelers.

The Steelers aren’t bringing back Brown, a point General Manager Kevin Colbert reiterated Tuesday in an interview on PFT Live.

“Antonio Brown will always be a Pittsburgh Steeler in our minds from that personal standpoint,” Colbert said. “We’ll always be there to support him when he needs help, if he needs help, and that will never change. But as Antonio Brown 84, AB, the football player? No, we’ve moved on from that, and we’re comfortable with that. But our support of him, as a person, moving forward, that will never change, and it never changes really for any of our players who move on from us.”

Brown, 31, made 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in 130 games in Pittsburgh. Since the Steelers traded him to the Raiders last offseason, he has had a well-documented list of issues.

He never played a game for the Raiders, played one for the Patriots and remains out of work since New England cut him Sept. 20 in the midst of a Personal Conduct Policy investigation by the league.

“When we had Antonio, Antonio was the best worker on our practice field, the most competitive guy on the game field,” Colbert said. “There was never any question about that, and we knew Antonio Brown the person as well. We tried to help him grow as a professional football player, and he did during his time with us. What happened after that I really can’t address, because I don’t know all the day-in, day-out issues. But we know, and he knows, that he will always be one of us, and we’re always going to be there to support him.”