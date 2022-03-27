When the Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal a couple of weeks ago, there were two common reactions.

One was that Trubisky seemed like a better bet to start than Mason Rudolph and the other was that the structure of the contract did nothing to stop the Steelers from drafting a quarterback early in this year’s draft. General Manager Kevin Colbert confirmed the latter point when he spoke to reporters on Sunday.

“Anything we did in free agency will not preempt us from taking another player at any of those positions,” Colbert said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s why coach [Mike Tomlin] and I have been casting a pretty big net throughout this process. . . . Is that saying we’re taking one? Possibly. We just want to make sure we’re covered with that class.”

Colbert and Tomlin have attended Pro Day workouts for several of this year’s top prospects and the G.M. said that the team preferred going the free agent route for a quarterback addition because they “didn’t want to get into trade areas because we felt there were other players we’d need those picks to secure.” If one of those players is a quarterback, it will make for an interesting competition this summer.

Kevin Colbert: Signing Mitch Trubisky doesn’t mean we won’t draft a QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk