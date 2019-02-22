Kevin Colbert revisits comments on Ben Roethlisberger having “52 kids under him”

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert revisited his comments from earlier this week about trading wide receiver Antonio Brown during a Friday appearance on NFL Network and he also circled back to what he said about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger criticizing others in the organization.

Colbert said, among other things, that Roethlisberger has “52 kids under him” and that “if our players were smart, they’d listen to him” when he calls them out. On Friday, Colbert said that his point was that there was “tremendous value” in what Roethlisberger has to say and not to belittle others on the roster.

“Does that mean we have a bunch of juveniles or anything like that? No, of course not,” Colbert said. “We’ve got some really good veteran players like a Cam Heyward, or a Maurkice Pouncey who are unquestionable leaders as well. But they’re still not the Super Bowl-winning player that Ben Roethlisberger is. That’s why he is and will continue to be the unquestioned leader of this team. And I still think it would be valuable for all of our players to recognize that, not only ask Ben about that experience but also try to help him get us all back to that Super Bowl win.”

Between Le'Veon Bell‘s contract fights, the Brown saga and assorted other dramas, getting back to the Super Bowl has not been the issue in the forefront for the Steelers of late. If Colbert and company have a successful offseason, they could change that course.