Kevin Colbert: Personally and professionally, it’s time to step down

The Steelers have been conducting interviews for Kevin Colbert’s successor as the team’s General Manager, with Colbert stepping down after the draft.

Given that Colbert has been going year-to-year on his contract for a few seasons, it wasn’t much of a surprise when team owner Art Rooney II confirmed that Colbert would be departing his current position. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Colbert noted he hasn’t been using the word “retire” in part because he may or may not have a role within the team’s front office moving forward.

But Colbert, 65, also said that the timing was right for him to take a step back.

“It’s something my family and I have discussed really over the last few years, and that’s why we’ve been asking to do the year-to-year contracts,” Colbert said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s time from a personal standpoint and I think it’s time from [a] professional standpoint.

“We always have to be open to new ways to do things and more current ways. I encourage my younger scouts to push me in that regard. The better solution might be outside the organization. We have to be open to try to stay ahead of the game.”

Colbert has been with the Steelers since 2000, initially as the director of football operations. He was named the team’s G.M. in 2010.

The Steelers have involved him in the process of interviewing General Manager candidates.

“If there’s a way I can help and not hinder the next person, we’re going to be open to that,” Colbert said. “But nothing has been decided nor will it be till after we get through the interview process.”

Colbert mentioned head coach Mike Tomlin has not sat in on the interviews yet and won’t do so until the Steelers go through a second round of interviews after the draft.

