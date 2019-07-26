Kevin Colbert inches toward G.M. free agency

The Steelers unquestionably have become excellent at finding talent. The man primarily responsible for doing so could be taking his talents elsewhere next year.

G.M. Kevin Colbert’s contract runs through the 2020 draft. As explained by Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com, Colbert didn’t get an extension on the same day coach Mike Tomlin received his latest new deal. Bouchette adds that Colbert has told the team he prefers to go year to year.

That approach gives both sides flexibility; the Steelers can move on with minimal financial cost, and Colbert can walk away for a better offer or a change of scenery.

It’s hard to imagine either side wanting one. Colbert, who perhaps doesn’t get the credit he deserves because he’s quiet and understated, has done a great job for the Steelers. And Pittsburgh seems to be the perfect place for him.

Unless, of course, for Steelers minority owner David Tepper is thinking about making Colbert an offer he can’t refused in order to lure him to Charlotte.