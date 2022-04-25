Since drafting Ben Roethlisberger in 2004, the Steelers have never viewed quarterback as a draft need. Until this year.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said today that the Steelers worked hard at evaluating all the best quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft and felt that they had to do their homework on anyone who could potentially succeed Roethlisberger as their franchise quarterback.

“It was necessary and a good process,” Colbert said of the Steelers’ quarterback evaluations.

There isn’t a quarterback in this year’s draft who’s viewed as a sure-thing Top 10 pick, which is good for the Steelers because their first-round pick won’t come until No. 20 overall.

Quarterbacks who could be options for the Steelers include Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell.

Kevin Colbert: Evaluating every quarterback was a necessary part of Steelers’ draft process originally appeared on Pro Football Talk