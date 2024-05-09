Kevin Cash has most wins in Rays history, and praise from Tony La Russa

ST. PETERSBURG — With 2,884 wins (second most all-time), three World Series championships and a plaque that has been hanging in the Hall of Fame for 10 years, Tony La Russa has a keen sense of what makes a good MLB manager.

And in one case, La Russa also got some familial advice. His cousin, Irene La Russa, gave him an early heads up about a young player she had taught at Tampa’s Lake Magdalene Elementary and had kept tabs on since: Kevin Cash.

“She’s a very astute baseball fan, and she was raised in a baseball family — that was all they ever talked about,” La Russa, a senior adviser with the White Sox, said this week.

“So when (Cash) first got into pro ball, and then he went into coaching, she told me, ‘If he ever gets a chance to manage, he’s going to be outstanding.’ And she called it.”

Saturday, Cash, 46, passed Joe Maddon as the winningest manager in Rays franchise history. And in his 10th season, he already ranks 89th on the all-time wins list at 758.

La Russa, at the time serving in advisory roles with several teams, watched Cash from afar when he first replaced Maddon in 2015. Then La Russa got a look from across the field when he returned to the White Sox dugout in 2021-22.

Noting the challenges of competing against American League East clubs with “big advantages” economically, and acknowledging the tremendous mentorship Cash got from now-retired long-time manager Terry Francona, the 79-year-old La Russa has been quite impressed with his fellow Tampa native, who recently signed an extension through 2030.

“I watch the way he runs the club, and not just handling the pitching, but how hard they play and how consistent they are,” La Russa said.

“There isn’t anybody in baseball that’s any better than he is. And he’s just going to get better every year.”

Here’s a look at Cash’s career, by the numbers (all active lists entering Thursday):

All-time Rays managers

• Kevin Cash, 2015-present: 1,394 games, 758-636 (W-L), .544, 5 (playoffs)

• Joe Maddon, 2006-14: 1,459 games, 754-705 (W-L), .517, 4

• Lou Piniella, 2003-05: 485 games, 200-285 (W-L), .412, 0

• Hal McRae, 2001-02: 309 games, 113-196 (W-L), .369, 0

• Larry Rothschild, 1998-01: 499 games, 205-294 (W-L), .411, 0

89th

Rank among all-time managers with 758 wins, currently behind Eric Wedge (774), Dave Roberts (779), Buck Rodgers (784)

Top 10 active managers

• Bruce Bochy, Rangers (27 total seasons): 4,233 games, 2,115-2,118 (W-L), .500

• Bob Melvin, Giants (25): 2,980 games, 1,534-1,446 (W-L), .515

• Bud Black, Rockies (17): 2,430 games, 1,133-1,297 (W-L), .466

• A.J. Hinch, Tigers (11): 1,545 games, 810-735 (W-L), .524

• Dave Roberts, Dodgers (10): 1,235 games, 779-456(W-L), .631

• Kevin Cash, Rays (10): 1,394 games, 758-636 (W-L), .544

• Craig Counsell, Cubs (10): 1,370 games, 729-641 (W-L), .532

• Ron Washington, Angels (9): 1,312 games, 678-634 (W-L), .517

• Brian Snitker, Braves (9): 1,189 games, 668-521 (W-L), .562

• Scott Servais, Mariners (9): 1,231 games, 636-595 (W-L), .517

15-19

Cash’s postseason record, including one World Series appearance and three losses in their first round

Tampa-born managers

• Al Lopez (1951-69):* 2,425 games, 1,410-1,004-11 (W-L-T), .584

Teams: Indians, White Sox

• Tony La Russa (1979-2022):* 5,387 games, 2,884-2,499-4 (W-L-T), .536

Teams: White Sox, A’s, Cardinals

• Lou Piniella (1986-2010): 3,548 games, 1835-1713 (W-L-T), .517

Teams: Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays, Cubs

• John Hart (1989): 19 games, 8-11 (W-L-T), .421

Team: Indians

• Dave Miley (2003-05): 289 games, 125-164 (W-L-T), .433

Teams: Reds

• Kevin Cash (2015-present): 1,394 games, 758-636 (W-L-T), .544

Teams: Rays

*Hall of Famer

During Cash’s tenure

• Most games played/hits: Kevin Kiermaier, 805/669

• Most homers/RBIs: Brandon Lowe, 106/309

• Most wins: Blake Snell, 42

• Most saves: Alex Colome, 95

• Most starts/innings pitched: Chris Archer, 123/729.2

• Most appearances: Colin Poche, 192

• Most wins against: 92, Blue Jays

• Best winning pct. against: .778, Pirates (7-2)

• Most losses to: 85, Yankees

• Worst winning pct. against: .308, Brewers (4-9)

Winningest managers with only one team

• Walter Alston, Dodgers (23 years): 2,040-1,613 (W-L), .558, 4 World Series won

• Mike Scioscia, Angels (19): 1,650-1,428 (W-L), .536, 1 WS

• Tommy Lasorda, Dodgers (21): 1,599-1,439 (W-L), .526, 2 WS

• Earl Weaver, Orioles (17): 1,480-1,060 (W-L), .583, 1 WS

• Tom Kelly, Twins (16): 1,140-1,244 (W-L), .478, 2 WS

• Danny Murtaugh, Pirates (15): 1,115-950 (W-L), .540, 2 WS

• Red Schoendienst, Cardinals (14): 1,041-955 (W-L), .522, 1 WS

• Bill Terry, Giants (10): 823-661 (W-L), .555, 1 WS

• John Gibbons, Blue Jays (11): 793-789 (W-L), .501, 0 WS

• Kevin Cash, Rays (10): 758-636 (W-L), .544, 0 WS

• Brian Snitker, Braves (9): 668-521 (W-L), .533, 1 WS

Note: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was interim manager of the Padres for one game in 2015

5

Top-three finishes in AL Manager of the Year voting over the last six seasons, including first place in 2020-21, joining Bobby Cox (Atlanta, 2004-05) as the only back-to-back winners

• • •

