How Kevin Byard's restructured contract opened door for Titans to sign DeAndre Hopkins

Kevin Byard put it bluntly: He did what leaders do.

Byard, the Tennessee Titans captain and All-Pro safety, restructured his salary in the days before training camp to make it easier for the team to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Before the restructure, Byard was due a base salary of $13.6 million for 2023. Now he's owed only a $4 million base salary, per the NFLPA active player salary database, but by moving money into bonuses and void years, he should be able to make his money while helping the Titans free up salary cap space.

"At the end of the day it’s all about winning ballgames," Byard explained Tuesday. "You kind of understand as you get older as a player the business side of football and being able to build a championship roster. That’s what it’s about here. It’s about winning ballgames.

"At times, there’s times to be selfish, but at the end of the day, it’s about building a team. I’m a team leader and I want to win first and foremost."

Hopkins signed a two-year deal with the Titans. His base salary will be only $1.165 million this season, but it balloons to $8.27 million in 2024. Per Jason Fitzgerald from OverTheCap, Hopkins' bonuses for 2023 make it so he counts for $3.668 million against the salary cap this year.

By restructuring his contract, Byard saved the Titans roughly $8.4 million in salary cap space, freeing the team to add Hopkins and remain flexible if there are more moves it wants to make before the season starts.

As recently as last weekend, the Titans worked out free agent offensive tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard. The Titans also signed rookie quarterback Will Levis the day after Byard agreed to restructure his deal, completing all of the team's signings from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Byard's choice to restructure is notable for a number of reasons, perhaps none more striking than the messy offseason it puts a bow on. The Titans asked him to take a pay cut in February. Byard and his camp refused.

In April and May, Byard didn't show up for optional team activities. In June, he explained he had planned on skipping the workouts and practices long before he was approached about the pay cut and said he thought he and the Titans were in a "good place."

OPENING UP: Tennessee Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere addresses gambling suspension, apologizes to team, fans

SPEAKING UP: What Peter Skoronski said about Northwestern football hazing allegations, Pat Fitzgerald firing

SUBSCRIBE TO TALKIN' TITANS: Get the latest Titans news, info and analysis sent straight to your email inbox

Restructuring a contract and taking a pay cut are different things. NFL players restructure their contracts all the time without losing money to help their teams with the salary cap. Twenty-one of the 61 players voted All-Pro last year have restructured their contracts at least once. Factor out the 20 players on that list who were still playing on their rookie contracts last year, and that means roughly half of the best players in football who could have had their contracts restructured at some point did.

"Obviously restructuring the contract, one thing I do know is it helps out the team a lot," Byard said. "At the end of the day we’re trying to build a championship roster. I wouldn’t have done what I’ve done if I didn’t think we had the opportunity to win some ballgames. That’s what it’s about for me and I’m happy to be back.

"I’ve told you guys multiple times: This is my legacy. I want to be here. So I’m glad we got things done."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Kevin Byard deal leads to DeAndre Hopkins signing