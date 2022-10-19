Kevin Byard reflects on Delanie Walker’s legacy with Titans

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard was one of the many players who paid their respect to franchise great Delanie Walker after he announced he was retiring from the NFL on Tuesday.

Byard and Walker played with each other from 2016 through 2019. The two wound up going to the Pro Bowl together after a 2017 campaign that saw the Titans win their first playoff game since the 2003 season.

On Tuesday, the All-Pro safety elaborated on the type of impact that Walker had on himself, in the locker room, and obviously on the football field.

Byard emphasized how Walker was one of the veteran players who truly showed him how to be a professional by leading by example in everything he did.

The seventh-year veteran defender also mentions how impactful his practice reps against the legendary tight end used to be for him, and how much of a confidence booster it was for his younger self whenever he would win a rep against someone as revered as Walker.

Byard believes Walker’s legacy in Tennessee won’t be forgotten anytime soon, calling him “one of the all-time great Titans.”

Byard’s thoughts on Walker can be heard in the video by Titans beat writer, Jim Wyatt, posted below.

.@KevinByard on former @Titans teammate @delaniewalker82, who is retiring from the NFL today. “He’s definitely one of the all-time great #Titans .” 🎥 WATCH pic.twitter.com/u5MHLdwASD — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 18, 2022

Highlights from Delanie Walker's retirement press conference

