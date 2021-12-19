Kevin Byard: Majority of calls in this game were complete BS

Titans safety Kevin Byard had a few bones to pick with the officiating in Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Steelers.

After the game, Byard was critical of penalties called on cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Kristian Fulton during a third quarter Pittsburgh touchdown drive. It was the only time Pittsburgh reached the end zone on Sunday.

“I don’t know if I get fined or whatever, but I think the majority of the calls in this game were complete BS,” Byard said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean. “I think the pass interference on Buster, I think he was turned around and playing the ball. He was just hand fighting. Even the hit on Kristian, I don’t think it was a dirty play. I think he was just trying to make a play on the ball and lodge the ball out. Unfortunately the guy got hurt. Also, the pass interference in the end zone. So, the one drive fueled by penalties, they got a touchdown. The rest of the game, I really felt like the defense was flying around and playing with speed. I told all the guys while the QB was kneeling that I was really proud of the effort the defense played with today.”

The Tians almost benefitted from questionable officiating late in the game. Officials gave a very generous spot to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a fourth down and that led to a very close measurement that ultimately went the Steelers’ way.

