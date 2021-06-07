Kevin Byard on Julio Jones: Defenses will have trouble planning for us

The Titans added players like Bud Dupree and Janoris Jenkins to their defense this offseason, but safety Kevin Byard spent a lot of time on Monday talking about an offensive acquisition.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Byard said he was “super excited” about this weekend’s trade for wide receiver Julio Jones and shared some thoughts of how the offense will look with Jones joining A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Byard noted the balance that the Titans have with Henry running the ball and the wideouts catching Tannehill’s passes by saying “defenses are going to have a lot of trouble game planning against us.”

“It’s a big get for us,” Byard said. “As I got the news, I was just picturing A.J. and Julio going over the top of defenses. You got Derrick in the backfield, Tanny and all the boys. Offense definitely, on paper, is explosive, but we gotta put it together and make a run at this.”

Byard will see plenty of the offense in practices this summer and it would be a plus to the Titans if facing a potent unit on a daily basis leads to defensive improvement in 2021.

