Kevin Byard’s fumble return gives Titans quick lead, but Jaguars answer

The Jagaurs and Titans aren’t even four minutes into the game, and they have traded touchdowns.

On the thid offensive play of the game, Trevor Lawrence hit Dan Arnold for a 5-yard gain. As Arnold was turning to head up field, cornerback Elijah Molden stuck his helmet on the football.

Kevin Byard fell on Arnold’s fumble and then realized he was untouched.

Byard popped and ran for a 30-yard touchdown only one minute into the game.

The Titans led 7-0, but the Jaguars didn’t take long to answer.

Only 2:39 later, Jacksonville scored on a 1-yard run by James Robinson. Michael Wright missed the extra point off the upright, leaving the Titans ahead 7-6.

Robinson already has four carries for 64 yards, with his 58-yard run setting up the touchdown.

