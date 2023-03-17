Kevin Byard declines Titans request to take pay cut

Safety Kevin Byard‘s future with the Titans is reportedly uncertain.

According to multiple reports, the Titans approached Byard about taking a pay cut. Byard has declined that overture and it is unclear what will now happen in Tennessee.

The Titans are currently set to pay Byard a base salary of $13.6 million this season. He is signed for $13.6 million in 2024, which is the final year of his current deal.

Releasing Byard as a post-June 1 cut would result in $14.1 million in cap room, but doing it now would only create $5.99 million in space while leaving over $13.6 million in dead money.

Byard joined the Titans as a third-round pick in 2016 and he has made two All-Pro teams without missing a single game since joining the team. In 2022, Byard had 108 tackles and four interceptions in the back end of the Titans defense.

