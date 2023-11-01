Kevin Byard on being back in his hometown of Philadelphia, if Eagles are built for another Super Bowl run
Safety Kevin Byard on being back in his hometown of Philadelphia, if the Eagles are built for another Super Bowl run, and more.
Kevin Byard spoke to the Philadelphia media for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Titans.
The 6-1 Eagles are upgrading their secondary.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL this week. After discussing their opinions on trick-or-treating, the group react to the news the Kevin Byard is joining the Eagles, and everyone is excited about the fit. In other news, Byard's old team, the Titans, are starting Will Levis this weekend, which brings in questions about how this information got out when Vrabel didn't want it released to the public yet. Next, the trio give a preview of the upcoming trade deadline and decide how likely it is certain players will be moved, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Brian Burns, Hunter Renfrow, Danielle Hunter and more. It's time to discuss Deshaun Watson. The group discuss the odd circumstances surrounding his health, as the Browns QB did not return to the game Sunday, and how the Browns' history is playing a factor in what's really going on with the disaster the Watson trade is turning out to be. The three hosts finish off the show by touching on Jordan Love's recent struggles and the Packers' plans for the future.
