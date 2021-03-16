Kevin Byard has appropriate reaction to Titans gutting secondary

The Tennessee Titans have almost completely gutted their starting secondary from the 2020 season after announcing the release of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson on Tuesday.

Prior to the release of Jackson, the Titans also parted ways with cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro, two moves that were expected going into the offseason.

The last man standing is safety Kevin Byard, who had quite the appropriate reaction once the news of Jackson’s release broke.

While the Titans releasing both of their starting corners is a surprise, the massive overhaul currently taking place on defense isn’t exactly shocking.

After all, Tennessee’s defense was among the worst in the NFL last season, particularly against the pass, partly because everyone in the secondary but Butler regressed.

However, it’s important to note that coaching was another issue, as Titans players constantly pointed to communication issues on defense and adjustments were never sufficiently made in-game.

Despite all that, the Titans actually promoted the man in charge of calling plays, Shane Bowen, to the official title of defensive coordinator after he served in the role without the title in 2020.

Clearly, general manager Jon Robinson is placing the blame on the players rather than placing any semblance of fault on Bowen’s shoulders. We’ll see just how right Robinson is when the Titans have an almost completely new cast of characters on defense in 2021.

