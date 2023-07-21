Kevin Byard agrees to restructured contract

Late last month, Titans safety Kevin Byard said during a podcast appearance that he and the Titans were "in a good place" after the team requested he take a pay cut earlier in the offseason.

Now with the Titans about to start training camp, the situation has been resolved.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Byard has agreed to terms on a restructured deal. He'll now make $11 million in base salary with incentives that can get him back to the $14 million he was originally owed.

Byard, who turns 30 in August, was a third-round pick in 2016 and has spent his entire career with the Titans. He's started every game and played nearly every snap for the team's defense since 2017 and has twice been named a first-team All-Pro. His 27 career interceptions are tied for fourth on the Titans/Oilers all-time franchise list.

Last year, Byard recorded 108 tackles, six passes defensed, and four interceptions while playing 98 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps.

