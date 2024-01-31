Advertisement

How Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen are approaching Tom Brady’s FOX arrival | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz spoke with current announcer-analyst duo about the 7-time Super Bowl champion’s looming arrival to the network next season - and why Olsen is determined to continue calling top-tier games in the NFL. Hear the full conversation on Thursday’s episode of “Zero Blitz” - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.