Kevin De Bruyne wants to stay at Manchester City amid interest from Saudi Arabia

According to L’Équipe, Kevin De Bruyne (32) is a wanted man this summer with clubs from both Saudi Arabia and the USA showing interest in the attacking midfielder. The Belgian international has one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite intensive interest from abroad, De Bruyne often confides in private with his family that he would wish to stay in Manchester and with the Premier League champions, L’Équipe report. Although the former Chelsea attacking midfielder would like to stay in Manchester, no talks over an extension have yet taken place with the club.

Back to his best?

In the interview with L’Équipe, a number of people close to the Manchester City player and himself spoke to the French publication about his work in youth football and what he will do after he has finished playing professional football. However, De Bruyne focused on his current playing career, stating, “At my age, it is normal to take a little time to get back into a rhythm but that’s it, I feel really good.”

GFFN | Liam Wraith