Kevin De Bruyne reveals ‘openness’ to Saudi Arabia transfer in bombshell revelation

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he would be ‘open’ to completing a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season and has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with the MLS also emerging as a potential destination for the Belgian international.

De Bruyne concluded his ninth campaign with Manchester City last month, as the midfield star returned from hamstring surgery to help Pep Guardiola’s side clinch a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The midfielder underwent surgery for a hamstring injury in August but was directly involved in 23 goals in 26 appearances for Manchester City during the 2023/24 campaign, marking a return with an incredible cameo performance at St James’ Park in late January.

De Bruyne, who has 180 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, surpassed the 100-goal mark for the Sky Blues this season, with the Belgian netting a series of crucial goals across several competitions.

The 32-year-olds last goal came against Brighton in April, with De Bruyne’s most recent appearance being against Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final defeat at Wembley Stadium in May.

The start in north London could be De Bruyne’s final for Guardiola’s side, with growing interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in signing the midfielder this summer, alongside talks having taken place be the player’s representatives and MLS side San Diego FC.

Manchester City are expected to hold contract extension talks with De Bruyne this summer, however in a bombshell interview, the midfielder has revealed a willingness to complete a future move to Saudi Arabia.

“At my age you have to be open. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there for two years, I’ll be able to earn an incredible amount,” he told outlet HLN Sport.

“Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.

“For [my wife] Michèle, an exotic adventure is okay. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family. I still have one year left on my Man City contract, so I have to think about what could happen.”

De Bruyne is one of four Manchester City players to be linked with a move to the Middle East, with Kyle Walker, Ederson and Matheus Nunes also being targeted by Saudi Arabian clubs.