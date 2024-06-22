Kevin De Bruyne proves Belgium’s talisman in vital win over Romania

Kevin De Bruyne scored the vital second goal for Belgium - Getty Images/Marvin Ibo Guengoer

This was a classic of tournament football: recklessly open, breathlessly contested and ultimately decided by the enduring ability of one of European football’s greats, the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne.

Belgium’s 32-year-old captain still carries the hopes of a golden generation, now passing into dusk, and he is still capable of some wonderful moments. There were surging runs and sumptuous throughballs, there were feints and shimmies, but ultimately there was a decisive goal from De Bruyne of the usual cussedness. Silky he is, but also single-minded enough to chase down a long clearance from his goalkeeper and shake off the Romanian defender, Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin, to score the second.

Belgium now have their first win in Group E in which all teams enter the final round with three points. The team ranked third in the world by Fifa still have some fine players, especially De Bruyne and his Manchester City team-mate Jeremy Doku who was the star of the first half and made the first goal for Youri Tielemans within two minutes. Romelu Lukaku saw a third goal in two games denied to him by the semi-automated offside decisions although this time his finishing was better.

As for Romania, 44 places behind Belgium in the Fifa rankings – they were impressive. A little ragged in midfield at times, but risks had to be taken. They went all out for the equaliser and chances did come their way, especially in the moments after Lukaku’s second half goal had been disallowed. There was a question over whether substitute Ianis Hagi was fouled before the De Bruyne goal. Yet Romania go into the final game against Slovakia in a good position to qualify with a side borne along by a strong spirit.

De Bruyne puts finishing touch on vital win – as it happened

Important victory for Belgium

Player of the match is...

Kevin de Bruyne

All to play for

The age-old debate about offside

What are your views on Lukaku’s disallowed goal? Should that stand and therefore should the offside rule change? You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

Disappointment for Romania but...

It may have been a defeat for Romania tonight but they are top of Group E with a game remaining. They play Slovakia on Wednesday in Frankfurt in their final game of the group.

Romania top of the group with a game to go - Martin Meissner/AP

Celebrations for Belgium

It is so tight going into the final games in Group E - Andreea Alexandru/AP

Kevin de Bruyne got Belgium's second goal - Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

Look at the Group E table going into final games

Tedesco a happy man

Belgium secure their first win at Euro 2024 - Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images

Full-time

There is the whistle and it is all over in Cologne. Belgium win 2-0 thanks to goals from De Bruyne and Tielemans and all four teams in the group are level on three points with one game each remaining.

90+1 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

Why does he not pass that? After showing great strength in the middle of the park, Lukaku has the chance three of four times to pass to De Bruyne. Finally when he does the ball is slightly too heavy and the offside flag was up against De Bruyne.

90 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

There will be four added minutes at the end of this match.

89 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

Lukaku’s wait for a goal at Euro 2024 goes on. He powers past Burca and fires towards goal but Nita saves with his legs.

86 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

Trossard wastes another great chance to square it for a teammate as Carrasco loses it at his teammate.

85 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

Romania are so close to getting a goal back. Faes makes a mess of things at the back and Alibec dinks it over Casteels. Castagne is on hand though to clear the ball before it reaches the goal.

84 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

Another chance for Belgium. Trossard should pick out a free De Bruyne at the far post but his cross is so poor it goes out of play.

82 mins: Belgium 2 Romania 0

Belgium could be 3-0 up. Carrasco bursts forward and finds Trossard running into the box. The Arsenal man tries to square it to Lukaku but Romania intercept.

GOAL! De Bruyne doubles Belgium’s advantage

Is that game, set and match now? Just before we head into the final ten minutes Belgium are now 2-0 up. Casteels launches a long ball forward, Romania make a mess of the header and it leaves De Bruyne running through on goal. He gets to it just before Nita and slides it into the back of the net. VAR did check for offside but Belgium fans can relax as this goal stands.

The captain converts for his country ©️



76 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Belgium change:

ON Debast

OFF Theate

72 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Double Belgium change:

ON Mangala, Carrasco

OFF Tielemans, Doku

68 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Romania should be level. A big Belgium mistake gives Man a one-on-one chance. Inside the Belgium box, he hits it straight at Casteels.

Romania should be level - Stu Forster/Getty Images

67 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Double change for Romania:

ON Hagi, Olaru

OFF Mihaila, M Marin

66 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Lukaku has another chance but he fires straight at Nita.

This has been a glorious evening of tournament football in Cologne: skilful players, wide open midfield, and two sets of fans who really make a lot of noise. It’s still open and it would be even if Lukaku had not had a third goal at this Euros disallowed for offside.

64 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Belgium thought they had their second but it has been ruled out for offside. De Bruyne threads a superb through-ball into the path of Lukaku, who slots past Nita from the edge of the box. VAR checks and rules that he was offside. He had two goals ruled out in the first game and you can now make it a hat-trick of disallowed goals.

62 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Inside the Romania box, Doku cuts inside onto his right and then chops back onto his left, but his shot hits the side-netting.

60 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Bancu is the first Romanian player booked for a foul on Trossard.

59 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Another chance for Belgium. De Bruyne sends a free-kick from the right and he finds Lukaku, but he does not get his effort right and it is an easy save for Nita.

57 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

It looks like De Bruyne is going to find Doku at the far post for a simple tap-in but he overhits the pass.

55 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

De Bruyne goes close for the second time in a few moments. He turns on the ball in the box and fires a shot towards goal but Nita is down to make the save.

Belgium change:

ON Trossard

OFF Lukebakio

52 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Belgium inches away from their second. De Bruyne cuts in from the left onto his right foot. He sends a curler towards the far corner but it goes just wide of the post.

Kevin de Bruyne came close to doubling Belgium's lead - Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images

51 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Doku sends in a cross from the left-hand side of the box but it flashes just over everyone.

49 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Romania have certainly come out and been the better side at the start of the second half.

48 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Big chance wasted by Mihaila. A poor touch from Onana on halfway allows Mihaila to drive forward. He takes aim from inside the box but he cannot keep his effort down and it goes flying over the bar. He should be hitting the target there.

Good chance wasted by Romania - Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

46 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Romania have the first chance of the second half. Man cuts in from the right and strikes a powerful shot with his left but it is straight at Casteels.

Second half

We are back under way in Cologne. If Belgium win tonight all four teams in the group would be tied on three points going into the last games.

Tielemans gets the goal

He was not in Belgium’s starting XI for the defeat to Slovakia in their opening game but Youri Tielemans has repaid Domenico Tedesco’s faith in bringing him into the team tonight.

08:55 PM BST

Rapid

HT verdict

Belgium have been a jo to watch at times, most notably Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne. Romania have done well to keep it to one goal at the break and they will feel that their time in this game will come. It’s gloriously open and Romania have stayed positive and confident despite some periods of big pressure. They have some good attacking players in Valentin Mihaila and Dennis Dragus.

Half-time

There is the whistle and Belgium lead 1-0 at the break thanks to that very early goal from Tielemans.

08:46 PM BST

45 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Romania have a cheap corner after a poor Theate clearance.

The ball is sent into the box from a short corner and Burca wastes a good chance as he heads over.

There is one added minute at the end of this first half.

42 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Should De Bruyne have done better there? He is played into the right-hand channel of the box and he is slightly on the stretch as he strikes the ball. The effort ends up being tame and an easy save for Nita.

40 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

A scary moment for Belgium. A ball is sent in behind the Belgium defence and Faes tries to leave it for Casteels. Dragus nearly nicks in to get the ball but he cannot get any proper contact on it and Casteels gratefully clasps the ball.

38 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Romania are driving forward but give the ball away so poorly. That allows Belgium to break as Lukebakio is fed into the right-hand channel. It is great defending though from Bancu to deny Lukebakio.

Belgium have failed to add to their early goal - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

36 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Man cuts in from the right and shoots from just outside the box, but Casteels makes a comfortable save down to his left.

08:35 PM BST

35 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Lukebakio is the first man into the book tonight for a foul on Dragus. He will now miss Belgium’s final group-stage game.

First man into the book - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

34 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Just inside the Romania box, Lukebakio cuts onto his left foot and his effort is deflected over the top of the bar for another Belgium corner. De Bruyne whips it in but Romania clear.

30 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Belgium work Doku into space on the left and a one-on-one with Ratiu. The Romania right-back does just enough to divert it behind for a corner. Belgium work it short and Doku has a shot from a narrow angle, which Nita saves.

24 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

De Bruyne’s cross from the left-hand side of the box is blocked behind for a corner. The Manchester City man sends it in but Nita catches it.

Romania then break and make it all the way to the edge of the Belgium box but they concede a free-kick.

21 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Tielemans concedes a free-kick not far outside his own box and this will give Romania a good chance to whip it in. The free-kick is sent in and it comes off a Belgium defender last and behind for a corner.

Romania play it short and it eventually finds Mihaila, whose effort from just outside the box flies way over the bar.

19 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Great, great save by Nita. De Bruyne excellently skips past a few Romania defenders and drives towards the Romania box. He then feeds it into Lukebakio on the right-hand side of the box. He cuts inside onto his left foot and curls one towards the far corner, but Nita is on hand to make a terrific diving save to his right to deny Lukebakio.

Terrific save - Anna Szilagyi/Shutterstock

16 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Still a long way to go in this game, but if Belgium win tonight all four teams in the group would be on three points going into the final round of games.

Belgium have started brilliantly. The connection between Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku has been crucial and made the goal for Youri Tielemans. Interesting how Doku saw Kevin De Bruyne overlap in the seconds before but instead turned back inside and found Lukaku for the set. The more recent chance for Lukaku showed his strengths and his weaknesses. He held off defender Andrei Burca superbly - but could not finish.

14 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Big chance for Belgium. Doku finds Lukaku in the centre of the area and the centre-forward is too strong for Burca. He turns and shoots but his effort is blocked.

Missed opportunity for Belgium - Javier Serrano/Getty Images

12 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

It has been a poor start from Romania, who are struggling to keep the ball. Belgium certainly on top in the early stages.

8 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Lukebakio remains down after a strong challenge from M. Marin. No foul was given but Romania do kick it out of play. Lukebakio is back on his feet.

4 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Nearly! Romania play the corner short but eventually send it in. The cross finds the head of Dragusin, whose header is tipped over by Casteels.

First chance of the game for Romania - Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images

3 mins: Belgium 1 Romania 0

Belgium make a hash of things at the back and concede the first corner of the game. Managers will always tell their players to make sure you do not concede immediately after scoring. Will Domenico Tedesco be ripping his hair out in a few moments?

GOAL! Tielemans gives Belgium early lead

Not even two minutes into the game and Belgium take the lead. Doku finds Lukaku in the centre of the box and the centre-forward lays it back to Tielemans. The Aston Villa midfielder runs onto it and hits it first-time from the edge of the box. His strike beats Nita and Belgium are ahead after just 70 seconds.

Belgium off to the best possible start 🇧🇪



Kick-off

We are under way in Cologne. Can Romania make it two wins from two or will Belgium avenge their defeat in the opening match? We will find out over the next couple of hours.

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Cologne and it is time for the national anthems.

Time for the anthems! - Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Reminder of the teams

Anticipation from Cologne

Tremendous atmosphere in the Cologne Stadium tonight. Two countries with huge followings in Germany, and a strong sense that their national teams have never quite lived up to expectations. Gheorghe Hagi has just been on the big screen addressing the Romania fans. A whole thirty years since he bewitched Argentina at the 1994 World Cup finals. Although Romania were undefeated in qualifying there was a fair degree of scepticism about their prospects back home. The warm-up games reinforced that and then they produced a great performance to beat Ukraine in their first Group E game. For Belgium, the defeat to Slovakia played to all the neuroticism about the national team. This should be a great game.

Romanian fans showing their support

Can Romania make it two wins from two tonight? - Martin Meissner/AP

Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 in their opening game - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

07:30 PM BST

07:23 PM BST

Full teams

Belgium: Casteels, Castagne, Vertonghen, Faes, Theate, Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Doku, Lukaku

Substitutes: Kaminski, Sels, Bakayoko, Carrasco, Debast, De Cuyper, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Openda, Trossard, Vermeeren, Vranckx

Romania: Nita, Bancu, Burca, Dragusin, Ratiu, Marin, Mihaila, Stanciu, Marin, Man, Dragus

Substitutes: Rus, Nedelcearu, Alibec, Cicaldau, Puscas, Hagi, Moldovan, Olaru, Tarnovanu, Coman, Mogos, Sorescu, Racovitan, Birligea, Sut

Fancy a flutter?

Belgium arrive

07:11 PM BST

Romania team news

Belgium team news

Match preview

Cologne is the setting for this Group E clash between Belgium and Romania. 43 places separate the two sides in the Fifa world rankings and victory for Romania tonight would see them progress to the knockout stages.

Belgium are looking to bounce back from an opening-game defeat at the hands of Slovakia. A 1-0 defeat did not tell the whole story however. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku had two goals disallowed, the second of which hugely controversial after Loic Openda was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the goal, as Domenico Tedesco’s side fell to defeat, their first under Tedesco.

Although defeat tonight would not mean elimination from the competition, their hopes of qualification would hang by a thread so victory for Belgium in Cologne is crucial. Tedesco has revealed the mood in camp is positive, despite their defeat in the opening match.

Belgium look to bounce back from defeat against Slovakia tonight - Teresa Krager/Getty Images

“We never think about losing,” said Tedesco. “We think about winning. We want to achieve something important here.

“If we pass the group stage, then I have a good feeling about us. Losing to Slovakia hasn’t changed something in our mind. The atmosphere in the squad is really good. Everybody is performing well and in a good mood.”

Romania were very impressive in their first game, handsomely beating Ukraine 3-0 thanks to goals from their captain Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus. That was their first win at a European Championship in 24 years, with their only previous win coming against England in the group stages at Euro 2000, which was the last time they reached the knockout stages.

Romania manager Edward Iordanescu would love to see his side qualify for the knockout stages.

“It would mean history,” he said. “It would be a fantastic example for what football and sport means in Romania. After the first game, the whole country was behind our team. It really helped our people. I can feel happiness and hope for all Romanians. That motivates us even more.”

Both sides have won five of their 12 encounters, although they haven’t met since 2012.

Team news to follow shortly.

