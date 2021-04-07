Kevin De Bruyne’s Manchester City career in numbers

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a contract extension running to the summer of 2025.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the Belgium international’s numbers.

254: appearances De Bruyne has made for City in all competitions since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.

De Bruyne has been with City since 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA).
176: Premier League appearances made for the club to date.

76: assists provided by him across those 176 matches – he has also scored 41 league goals for City.

20: number of league assists he registered last term, the third season his tally had reached 15 or more. It saw him equal the record for highest number of assists in a Premier League campaign, matching Thierry Henry.

One: De Bruyne, who also scored 13 league goals in 2019-20, last season became the first City player to be named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s men’s player of the year.

De Bruyne registered 20 Premier League assists last season (Mike Egerton/PA).
11: league assists to his name so far this term.

Seven: major trophies De Bruyne has won during his time at City so far – two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

Three: Appearances De Bruyne had made in the Premier League prior to joining City, for Chelsea in 2013-14 – which included one assist. He played just nine times for the Blues in total.

