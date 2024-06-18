Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku taste defeat in Belgium’s opening Euro 24 match

It was a disappointing day for Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku yesterday at the European Championships. The pair played for Belgium as they went down to a shock 1-nil defeat to Slovakia. Belgium’s Group E campaign got off to a disappointing start in a game that had no shortage of talking points.

A seventh-minute goal from Ivan Schranz was enough for Slovakia to pick up an upset win over Belgium. The Slovakians capitalised on an error from Jeremy Doku who gave away possession on the edge of his own box to set up Slovakia’s goal. Following Slovakia’s goal Belgium did all it could to equalise. Romelu Lukaku had two goals disallowed as it turned into a frustrating game for Belgium.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku both did all they could to try and help Belgium secure at least a point. De Bruyne was by Belgium’s best player of the game and on another day he could’ve picked up several assists. He was his team’s major attacking weapon from midfield but unfortunately, his teammates couldn’t profit from his creativity.

Jeremy Doku recovered from his early mistake to be a constant threat to the Slovakian defence. His dribbling was a standout and he almost set up a goal in the opening minutes of the game but Romelu Lukaku spurned the early opportunity provided by Doku. Doku was substituted in the 84th minute as Belgium pressed for an equaliser. But it wasn’t to be.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will be hoping to help Belgium bounce back from their defeat in their second Group E fixture against Romania. It looms as a big game for the pair after yesterday’s shock defeat for Belgium.