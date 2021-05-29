Kevin de Bruyne injury update

Kevin de Bruyne went off with a nasty looking head injury in the UEFA Champions League final, as the Manchester City and Belgium star was in a bad way.

De Bruyne, 29, was clattered off the ball by Antonio Rudiger in the second half and hit the deck hard.

He didn’t get up for several minutes and City’s medical staff treated him on the pitch, before he was then subbed off.

The Belgian star was in tears on the sidelines as he couldn’t walk down the tunnel on his own.

It appeared as though he had suffered a head injury as Foden and Walker consoled him on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola also hugged him as he came off, as City’s captain on the day struggled throughout the game and didn’t finish it on the pitch.

He was then shown later walking down the tunnel with a medical staff member holding on to him and with a towel around him, as he had briefly reappeared from the dressing room.

Belgium will be sweating on the fitness of their star man ahead of the European Championships this summer.

We will have updates from Pep Guardiola as and when they arrive, as this situation did not look good for City.

City were the heavy favorites to win a first-ever European Cup, but Chelsea beat them in the FA Cup and Premier League over the last six weeks and held a psychological edge.

