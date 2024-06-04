Kevin De Bruyne handed strict financial restrictions on potential new Manchester City contract

Manchester City’s legendary playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will have to take on a ‘healthy’ reduction on his present Etihad salary, should he wish to continue at the club.

The veteran midfielder is currently contracted at the Etihad Stadium until next summer, meaning the upcoming 2024/25 campaign is the final year of his latest Manchester City agreement unless extended.

While both the player and club weigh up their positions ahead of possible contractual discussions, Manchester City are already in the process of drafting up contingency plans over their longer-term future beyond De Bruyne.

That hunt for a successor seems likely to take Etihad bosses to Germany next summer, with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz among the names to hold admiration from within the Premier League champions.

However, for the time being, Manchester City are likely to have their focus fixed on retaining the services of Kevin De Bruyne beyond the end of next season, while the prospect of the player retiring at the club has not been ruled out.

But according to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, De Bruyne will have to accept a ‘healthy reduction’ on his present weekly wages if he is to agree a new contract at the club beyond the summer of 2025.

However, it is further highlighted that the club’s vice-captain and Belgium international is ‘another’ of Manchester City’s first-team squad ‘waiting to see’ what Pep Guardiola decides next with regards to his own future at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne is simultaneously attracting transfer interest from a number of parties ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, despite it remaining unlikely that the player and his young family would be willing to take up a fresh challenge.

Saudi Arabian football officials are eyeing De Bruyne as their next big-name arrival into the ambitious Middle-Eastern project, alongside the likes of Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, Major League Soccer continues to eye De Bruyne as their next big-name arrival, with the player understood to be favouring a switch to the United States, should he leave Manchester City in the coming months and years.