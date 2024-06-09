Kevin De Bruyne hails performances of fellow Manchester City attacking star

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on Jeremy Doku’s debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

The pair will both be part of Belgium’s upcoming UEFA European Championship campaign in Germany, with Manchester City having completed the signing of Doku from Rennes for £55.4 million in August.

The 22-year-old won the Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his maiden campaign at the Etihad Stadium, as Doku made 43 appearances and registered 16 direct goal involvements for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The forward featured 19 times alongside international teammate De Bruyne, with the pair combining brilliantly against Real Madrid in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Doku scored during Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium last month, and scored against Luton Town during the Premier League title run-in.

The Belgian impressed during the opening weeks in east Manchester but suffered a number of injury setbacks during the festive period, impacting Doku’s debut campaign.

Doku had to wait a number of months to play alongside De Bruyne, after the 32-year-old required surgery for a hamstring injury suffered before the 22-year-olds arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking in Belgium ahead of the European Championship starting next week in Germany, De Bruyne has issued huge praise for Doku’s debut campaign in east Manchester.

“Jeremy has gotten a lot better. It is hard to explain,” said De Bruyne.

“He started very strong with goals and assists. He then fell back a bit due to an injury, but in the end, he had good moments in a difficult match. Including against Chelsea, Man United, Real Madrid.”

“Once such young players come to us, they get big eyes when they see our way of playing football. Or the way many opponents play against us. Constant double coverage, often with 10-men behind the ball.

“Doku will not have experienced that often at Rennes. Jeremy handled it well.”

Belgium begin their Euro campaign against Slovakia, and also play against Romania and Ukraine in Group E.