Kevin De Bruyne could leave Manchester City and he has earned the right to decide how he finishes his career

While it is a thought no one at Manchester City wants to contemplate there is a chance that Kevin De Bruyne could leave the club this summer. There is no doubt that the Manchester City club legend is nearing the end of his illustrious career with the world champions. But if does decide to call time on his career at the Etihad this summer the Belgian international has earned the right to decide how he spends the final years of his decorated career.

The idea of Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City has become a hot topic today. Speaking with Belgian news outlet HLN De Bruyne discussed the possibility of moving to the Saudi Pro League. He told HLN: “At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there (Saudi Arabia) for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

If Kevin De Bruyne decides to leave Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League his legacy is secure at the club.

If De Bruyne does decide to leave the world champions this summer he has done all he can at Manchester City. He won every available title during his time at the club. Since arriving at the Etihad from Wolfsburg the Belgian midfielder has made 382 appearances for Manchester City. He has scored 102 goals and added 170 assists in those games. But statistics don’t tell the full story of De Bruyne’s influence at the club. At times he has inspired his team to victory by single handedly dragging them to victory. This trait was on full display when Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-nil win in this season’s FA Cup semi-final. His will to win and determination dragged a tired Manchester City side to victory at Wembley. It was a performance that was symbolic of De Bruyne’s time at the club.

Kevin De Bruyne is no doubt a club legend at Manchester City. His place at the club is secure alongside modern day City legends like Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Yaya Toure. If he decides to go spend the final years of his career in the Saudi Pro League he has earned that right. It will be a sad day when De Bruyne’s Manchester City career ends. But if it is to come this summer he should and would leave with the best wishes from everyone associated with Manchester City.