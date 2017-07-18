Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion team to make NASCAR K&N Pro Series debut in Iowa

Kevin Manion Motorsports, owned by former Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winning crew chief Kevin Manion, will soon make its debut in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

The part-time racing organization will compete in its first K&N Pro Series event on July 28 at Iowa Speedway, the annual race that brings together racers and teams from both the K&N Pro Series East and West Series.

“I’m happy to finally join the ranks of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series,” Manion said in a media release. “It’s a tremendous series, and our goal is to build something beyond a one-off race. We want to create an environment that teaches and develops young talent who have goals of competing at racing’s highest levels.”

The team is based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Bono is a veteran NASCAR crew chief who has worked for several teams and drivers during his career including Ricky Craven, Tommy Baldwin Racing, Steve Park, Martin Truex Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports and currently with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

KMM’s No. 1 Menards-sponsored Toyota Camry will be driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ben Kennedy.

The great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Jr., and grandson of Bill France Jr., Kennedy is a two-time race winner in the K&N Pro Series East, scoring victories at Five Flags Speedway and Bowman Gray Stadium in 2013.

Since forming over nine years ago, KMM has recorded nine wins and 10 poles in NASCAR’s Whelen Modified divisions and various regional Modified series.

Among drivers that have driven for KMM over the years include Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece. The team has scored wins at several tracks, including New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

