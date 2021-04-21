Kevin Abrams hints that Giants aren’t done signing free agents yet

The New York Giants held the first of their two pre-draft media sessions on Tuesday with general manager Dave Gettleman and his assistant, Kevin Abrams, defending their free agent moves to the team’s beat reporters.

Abrams also indicated that the team’s free agent splurge may not be over.

“From my opinion, and I think Dave would agree, I think our roster is a lot better now than it was at the end of the season,” Abrams said. “And the offseason is not over yet, so we’ll still have more opportunities to add players. So, I think we feel good with what we’ve done. I think we’re a deeper, more talented team.”

Currently, the Giants are approximately $3.8 million under the salary cap but that isn’t a deterrent to them at all. They have a ‘hunch’ that the salary cap, which was reduced to $182 million this year due to the reception in revenues brought on by the pandemic, will rise dramatically as the economy gets back on its feet.

“I think 2022 could be a little bit of a challenge depending on where the cap goes to,” added Abrams. “Beyond, I’m more optimistic that nothing that we’ve done last year or this year puts us in any kind of precarious position. Next year could be a little bit of a challenge, we’ll see. It’s going to depend on science and state legislatures and fans in stands and a lot of other variables and we’ll see where it goes. I don’t think we’re in a bad spot cap-wise, but next year could be a little more challenging than probably the years after that.”

Had the pandemic never happened, the salary cap this year — based on the incremental rises over the last decade — would have been around $205 million or so. Is it not unfeasible to believe that the cap could leapfrog back to where it should be n 2023 or even sooner.

Who the Giants could still target in free agency is unknown. They’ve already filled all of their roster ‘needs’ for the moment but upgrades are always on the table.

