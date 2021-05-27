Kevin Abrams was right, Giants face difficult salary cap challenge in 2022

New York Giants assistant general manager Kevin Abrams knew the 2022 salary cap ceiling would rise, but he cautioned that some challenges could still lie ahead.

Speaking with reporters prior to the NFL draft in April, Abrams remarked that the Giants could face some financial uncertainty next year and that managing the team’s salary cap might be a bit problematic.

“2022 could be a little bit of a challenge depending on where the cap goes to,” Abrams said. “Then beyond, I’m more optimistic that nothing that we’ve done this year puts us in any kind of precarious position, but the next year could be a little bit of a challenge.

“It’s going to depend on science and state legislatures, and fans in stands, and a lot of other variables. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t think we’re in a bad spot cap wise, but you know, next year could be a little more challenging than, than probably the years after that.”

The good news? MetLife Stadium has been permitted to run at full capacity for Giants games this season. The bad news? The 2022 salary cap ceiling was officially set at $208.2 million on Wednesday.

While that number does represent a $25.7 million bump, it’s far from where many hoped the cap ceiling would end up in 2022. And as a result, some teams may be a bit more cash strapped than others.

The Giants are certainly one of those.

The Giants currently have just under $202.2 million committed to contracts in 2022, according to Over the Cap. That leaves them with roughly $6.03 million in projected salary cap space (assuming the NFL reach the ceiling of $208.2 million), and that is likely to change with in-season signings almost a guaranteed necessity.

What that means for potential free agents such as safety Jabrill Peppers, tight end Evan Engram and guard Will Hernandez remains to be seen, but the Giants clearly have some financial maneuvering to do.

Luckily for the Giants, Abrams and general manager Dave Gettleman seem well-prepared for this hiccup.

