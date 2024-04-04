Kettlewell on US investment, doing his sums and tying players down
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Dundee on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
He hasn't been involved in many conversations regarding the US-based investment proposal, but says it seems to be "one step forward" after the club "entered into an agreement" on Wednesday.
Talks up the appointment of Brian Caldwell as chief executive, who Kettlewell says has "a list of achievements" rather than just being someone who can "sell themselves on social media".
Challenges his players to have a "positive mindset" heading into their final two fixtures before the split, though he admits they'll need "a few favours" to finish in the top six.
But warns against saying they find themselves in a "comfortable position" in regard to the relegation battle. If achieving top-half football is still "mathematically possible", so is dropping down into the dreaded play-off spot.
Dundee have "obvious threats", particularly in midfield, and Motherwell can expect a "tough game" against Tony Docherty's side.
Insists he's "planning for the future" with so many players out of contract in the summer. They need "buy in" from agents and players, while adding "little bits of change and uncertainty" can have a "massive impact" on negotiations.
Stephen O'Donnell is a "slight doubt" after he went off injured against St Mirren last week in the only fresh concern.