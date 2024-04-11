Kettlewell on top six, Dundee's pitch, character and keeping it cool on investor meet

By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell sat in front of the assembled media inside Fir Park on Thursday morning to preview a huge game with Hibernian on Saturday. Here's the best bits.

Dundee v Rangers call-off doesn't impact mentality going into Hibs game as team still need to win.

"Really bizarre" top and bottom six might not be confirmed on Saturday

Sympathises with Hibernian and Nick Montgomery as not knowing if they need to win on Saturday for top-six place can impact scenarios in the game.

Believes the team have been in good form since the turn of the year but says there was a stage he'd have "bitten your hand off" for a top-six shot.