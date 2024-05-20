[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell ended the season with a disappointing defeat to relegation-threatened St Johnstone.

Here's what you had to say:

Kevin: Dreadful season. Stuart Kettlewell lucky to still be in a job. If he doesn’t hit the ground running at the start of next season he should be sacked. Three clean sheets in 38 games, 15 games without a win and only five home victories says it all. He talks a good game but this season hasn’t backed it up. He’ll need to next season!

Andrew: What a total shambles. If a game defines a season this was it, inept defensively and toothless through the middle. Unfortunately under the current management the team are no better than a bottom-four side. This will no doubt continue next season unless action is taken to rectify the position.

William: Another shambolic defensive performance.